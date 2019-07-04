John M. "Jack" Finn, 89, of Forty Fort, passed away after a lengthy illness.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, Jack was the son of the late Gerard and Margaret McLaughlin Finn.



He was a graduate of GAR High School, Class of 1948, and Bucknell University, Class of 1957, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering. He served in the U.S. Army from 1949 to 1952, where he was stationed in Europe.



An accomplished civil engineer, Jack started his career with Martin Aircraft in Baltimore as a design engineer.



In 1957, he began working for PennDOT and was part of the team that built the interstate highway system throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. In 1977, he was named to one of PennDOT's highest management positions, district engineer for the seven county region. During his tenure as district engineer, he oversaw the construction of the Cross Valley Expressway.



Following his service with PennDOT, he established his own engineering consulting practice and worked with all of the major highway construction firms in the area.



He is survived by his wife of 59 years, the former Joan Gallagher. Her dedication to his care for the last four years is a true testament to the love they shared. They were best friends and constant companions.



Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Gerard P. Finn; and a sister, Mary Ann Murphy; and his son-in-law, Rick Krokos.



In addition, he is survived by his children, Maureen Krokos; John Jr.; Gene and partner, Sean; and Gerry and wife, Tamar; his grandchildren, Anna and Sean, whom he adored; and a brother, Donald, New Jersey.



Private arrangements are under the care of Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort.



The family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff of the Kingston Healthcare Center for the care they extended to Jack.



For information, or to send the family condolences, please visit the funeral home's website at www.hughbhughes.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 4, 2019