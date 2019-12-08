Home

John M. Florio Obituary
John M. Florio, 91, a life resident of Plains Twp., passed away Friday morning, Dec. 6, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Plains Twp., he was the son of the late Michael and Clara (Siani) Florio.

John was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1946, and was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.

John was employed as a machinist and was co-owner of the Florio family-run businesses, Plains Paper Company and Florio's Pizza.

He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains Twp., and the Plains American Legion, Joseph E. Conlon, Post 558.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Katherine Vorona; sisters, Clara, Minnie and Mary Florio and Margaret Ciali; brothers, James, Anthony and Joseph Florio.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years, the former Olga Yateshin; son, Michael Florio and his wife, Jill, Jenkins Twp.; grandchildren, Rachel Vorona Cote and her husband, Paul; Laura Vorona Selle and her husband, Nicholas, Sarah Jean Vorona, Megan Florio and John Florio; brother, Robert Florio, Broomall; son-in-law, Robert Vorona, Daniel Island, S.C.; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

Memorial donations may be made to the Katherine Florio Vorona Scholarship Program by visiting www.vasleepmedicine.org/awards.html.

For additional information or to leave John's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 8, 2019
