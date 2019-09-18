|
John M. Gutkowski of Wilkes-Barre Twp. passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born Oct. 29, 1943, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late John and Stella Geffert Gutkowski.
John was a 1961 graduate of Marymount High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed as the office manager by Builder's Supply Company, Wilkes-Barre, for over 50 years.
He was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre.
John enjoyed family get-togethers; traveling with his family; trips to the wine country and the casino, and he was an avid New York Yankees fan.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Rossmell.
Surviving are his wife, the former Charlotte Vaver, with whom he was married 53 years on May 21; son, John Gutkowski and his fiancé, Christine Parente, West Wyoming; daughters, Joan Shulman and her husband, Steve, Montebello, N.Y.; and Sharon Hollock and her husband, Kevin, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Rachel, Jason, Aaron, Alexa and Benjamin; and great-granddaughter, Mia.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday from Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Parish, Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. John S. Terry, pastor, will be celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the /, P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 18, 2019