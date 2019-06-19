Home

John M. Opalicki Obituary
John M. Opalicki, 69, of Dallas, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Croatia, he was the son of Theresa Opalicki of and the late Frank Opalicki.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Opalicki.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are Jamie and Danielle Opalicki, Marietta, Ga.; Chris Opalicki, Austin, Texas; as well as grandchildren, Erin and Aiden Opalicki, Marietta, Ga.

Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family.

Donations can be made to the on behalf of John Opalicki.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 19, 2019
