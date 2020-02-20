|
John M. Rada 93, of Pittston, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at his residence in the Anderson Building on the Wesley Village Campus.
Born in Pittston, March 30, 1926, he was the son of the late John and Anna Dunay Rada.
John was a life resident of West Pittston. He served in the Navy during World War II.
John was employed by American Chain and Cable, Exeter, for many years and later by American Cyanamid, Hazleton
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Shebby Rada; brothers, Stephen and Joseph Rada; and sisters, Mary Asmussen; and Helen Keiper. Also preceding him in death was his beloved son-in-law, Michael Trolio.
Surviving are his children, son, John Rada (Sandra), Pooler, Ga.; daughter, Roseann Trolio, Mullica Hill, N.J.; and son, David Rada (Jacqueline), Rockville, Md.; grandchildren, Nicole Trolio Condrasky; Jennifer Rada; Kelsey Duarte; Jack Rada; and Thomas Rada; and great-grandchildren, Alexander, Benjamin and Claire Condrasky. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.
Calling hours will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow calling hours at 10 a.m. in the church.
Military honors will be performed by AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston in the church at the conclusion of Mass.
Interment services will be private. John will be laid to rest alongside his wife and parents in St. Michaels Byzantine Cemetery, Pittston.
For information or to express your condolences to John's family, please visit www.GrazianoFunderalHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 20, 2020