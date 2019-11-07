|
John M. "Jack" Silinski, 72, of Plymouth, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at his home.
Born Nov. 4, 1947, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Frank and Veronica Verna Yashinski Silinski. He was a graduate of Plymouth High School and was a member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth.
John was a veteran serving with the United States Army Reserves. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by NRT Trucking Company as a driver for many years.
John loved the outdoors. In his spare time, he enjoyed hiking, trips to his cabin and antiques. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandson, Christopher.
Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, the former Carol Norton; daughter, Donna Barozzini and her husband, Christopher, Maryland; grandson, Christopher Barozzini; sisters, Lucia Dalton, Wellsboro, N.Y.; and Maryanne Bowman and her husband, Robert, Plymouth; brother, Thomas Silinski, Plymouth; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to meet for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday in All Saints Parish, Plymouth. Interment will be in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth Twp.
Private calling hours will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 7, 2019