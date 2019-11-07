Home

S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery
Plymouth Twp., PA
John M. "Jack" Silinski

John M. "Jack" Silinski Obituary
John M. "Jack" Silinski, 72, of Plymouth, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at his home.

Born Nov. 4, 1947, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Frank and Veronica Verna Yashinski Silinski. He was a graduate of Plymouth High School and was a member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth.

John was a veteran serving with the United States Army Reserves. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by NRT Trucking Company as a driver for many years.

John loved the outdoors. In his spare time, he enjoyed hiking, trips to his cabin and antiques. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandson, Christopher.

Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, the former Carol Norton; daughter, Donna Barozzini and her husband, Christopher, Maryland; grandson, Christopher Barozzini; sisters, Lucia Dalton, Wellsboro, N.Y.; and Maryanne Bowman and her husband, Robert, Plymouth; brother, Thomas Silinski, Plymouth; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to meet for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday in All Saints Parish, Plymouth. Interment will be in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth Twp.

Private calling hours will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.

To submit condolences to John's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 7, 2019
