John "Jack" M. Swaditch Jr., 82, of the Hudson section of Plains Twp., passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at his private residence surrounded by his loving family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John M. "Jack" Swaditch.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on March 13, 1937, he was a son to the late John Sr. and Dolores Eyett Swaditch.
Jack attended Wilkes-Barre area schools and then enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served in Korea with the 24th Division 63rd Field Artillery. He attained the rank of specialist third class during his term of service and was honorably discharged. Jack was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.
Returning home, he was employed in Linden, N.J., by General Motors Company and Airtron Inc. until 1963. Jack then was employed by Topps Chewing Gum in Duryea for the next 30 years, until his retirement.
Jack loved fishing with his son-in-law in Canada and with his grandson at Lake Winola.
He was an avid gardener and he would always share his harvest with his neighbors.
Jack always loved to go on road trips to Atlantic City, N.J., with his son-in-law, Bob, and spending New Year's Eve and anniversaries with his loving wife at one of the many casinos.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert, Ronald and Donald Swaditch; and his number one grandson, Robert "Bobby" Rynkiewicz.
Surviving are his loving wife of 54 years, Rose Mary "Blondie," at home; daughters, Mary Parada, Plains Twp.; Kimberly (Robert) Rynkiewicz, Mountain Top; granddaughter, Jessica "Jerry" Stanco, Mountain Top; great-grandchildren, Kenalyn, Kalena and Troy; and his special little buddy, SoFiah; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Jack will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday from Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Twp.
Interment with military honors will follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
To send condolences or for directions to service, please visit www.yanaitisfunerlahome.com.
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 4, 2019