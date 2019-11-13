|
|
John M. Tomsak, 59, of Exeter, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Exeter.
Born March 31, 1960, in Pittston, John was the son of the late Frank and Rosemary Kudrako Tomsak Sr.
He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, St. Barbara's Parish, Exeter. John was active in the Boy Scouts, and was Scoutmaster of Troop 311, Exeter, for many years.
John thoroughly enjoyed nature and being outdoors, where he spent many hours hunting, fishing and camping with his family and friends.
Anyone who knew John will remember him for his great sense of humor and ability to make people laugh.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia Smith Tomsak; son, John Tomsak Jr., Centermoreland; daughter, Jessica Tomsak and her fiancé, Dylan, Houston, Texas; brother, Frank Tomsak Jr. and his wife, Cheryl Ann, Wyoming; and several nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday in St. Barbara's Parish at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 28 Memorial St., Exeter, with the Rev. Michael E. Finn officiating.
Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Exeter.
Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of mass in the church Friday.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 13, 2019