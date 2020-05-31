|
|
John Malarkey, 87, formerly of Luzerne, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020, in Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Charley and Agnes Malarkey. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After he returned home, he worked as an auto mechanic for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by, sister, Lorraine Williams.
He will be sadly missed by a son, John Malarkey Jr.; sister, Janet Temarantz, brothers, Charles Malarkey and James Malarkey; sister, Marie, Confetti, nieces, Jodi Ann Borum and Lori Totten, and nephews, Ralphie Temarantz and Rick Williams.
Due to the current state of emergency, funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the VA Medical Center for the care and compassion shown to John.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 31, 2020