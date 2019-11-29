|
|
John McKeown, 99, a well-known figure in Wilkes-Barre and the Luzerne Country community and service activities, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Highland Park Senior Living, Memory Unit, Wilkes-Barre Twp.
John lived his life to serve others rather than being served. He knew that a person might not always remember what you said, but would always remember how you made them feel.
He was born May 7, 1920, the eldest of six children to the late Michael J. and Mary Lavelle McKeown.
He graduated from James M. Coughlin High School, and went on to attend Bucknell, later known as Wilkes University. In 1941, he met the "love of his life," Margaret (Peg) Lavelle Watkins, at a dance at the Hotel Sterling. They married in August 1942.
John was drafted into the Army in May 1943. He became a first lieutenant and personnel officer at Norfolk, Port of Embarkation, supervising about 2,500 military personnel. He and Peg moved to Norfolk, Va. John was discharged June 1946, he was awarded the American Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, and the Army Commendation Ribbon Citation. He was then assigned to the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Philadelphia. In 1949, the government began building the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Plains Twp. John was asked if he would transfer to his hometown, and of course the answer was "YES." He often referred to himself as the "VA hospital's first employee."
He was baptized in Holy Savior Church, where he took an active part in church life. He was an officer of the Holy Name Society, leader of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, and many lay organizations, and later lector until the church closed.
John was a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 302. He was on the boards of the CYC, United Way, Commission on Economic Opportunity and many other civic organizations. He and a few of his friends established the 5 AC in East End for Little League Baseball. John loved big band music and was the "ambassador" for the Big Band Society for Northeastern Pennsylvania. He and Peg followed the Russ Morgan Band all over the country, and always danced to their own pleasure and those that watched them.
He was still working at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center when the Agnes Flood of 1972 hit the Wyoming Valley. With U.S. Rep. Dan Flood, he established temporary emergency medical facilities at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center and College Misericordia, so the valley had necessary emergency health care on both sides of the river. For many days, he slept on his desk at the medical center, making sure the people of the valley were safe; he knew his family was safe on a hill in East End.
His Irish heritage meant so much to him that he researched and found his roots in Ireland, and sponsored many trips there for people to enjoy the beauty and history of Ireland. He even found a long lost cousin in Australia, and he and Peg spent a month there. Family pictures were so similar to the family here in the U.S. and Ireland. Assisted by Stephen Daley from Ireland, he established the Irish Teachers Program in 1974. With support from local families, the community and King's College, teachers could come to the valley for three weeks, just for the cost of air fare. Here they connected to Irish roots, shared experiences with American families, local teachers, traveled to Philadelphia, Amish country, Washington, D.C., and New York. During four decades, more than 1,000 teachers came to the Wyoming Valley from Ireland. He was not only a member, but historian, for the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, the Donegal Society, and the Ancient Order of the Hibernians.
He retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, but John always felt the need to do more. He went to work at King's College and went on to establish the physician's assistant program. It has become one of the most recognized programs in the country, not only for clinical achievement, but placement as well.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Peg; son, Mark; daughter, Alice; sisters, Mary Bobkowski and Ann Bordy; and brother, Joseph.
Surviving are children, John (Rosemarie), Fredericksburg, Va.; Kathy (Frank) Hummel, Hanover Twp.; Michael (Sherry), Ramsey, N.J.; and Mary (Dave) Foose, Warrior Run; brothers, Michael, Stroudsburg; and Charlie (Theresa), Wilkes-Barre; cousins, Annmarie and Margaret Brislin, Wilkes-Barre.; and Ben Franklin; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was a devoted father, son and brother, and a friend to all. For John, faith and charity were important things in life, giving of his "time, talent, and treasure" to the less fortunate. John's life is an exceptional example of service to others. His life personified the great commandment, "Love your neighbor as yourself."
We would like to thank Asera Care for all they did in the past two years and as life comes to the end. Also, thank you to Highland Park, Memory Unit, for your expert care, love for the residents and family, and compassion for all. Least we not forget, thank you to "our angel," Katrina Bennett. She has been our and John's "light" for more than five years and always there to guide us.
John's memory can be appreciated by reaching out compassionately to someone else, just as John would do. Any donations can be made in John's name to the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen.
Arrangements are entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp. A memorial Mass celebrating John's life will be held at a later date.
For information or to leave John's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 29, 2019