GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
John Morreale, 66, of Hughestown, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. He was taken too early in life due to complications of COVID-19.

John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be sadly missed. His interest in hunting took him on many family adventures that were beyond his dreams. John truly enjoyed his life, especially his time in Texas with his two grandsons.

He was the son of the late Michael and Jean Ralston Morreale.

He was also preceded in death by sister-in-law, Ann Marie Morreale.

John is survived by Lois Guarilia Morreale, his wife of 45 years; daughter, Jennifer Walck and husband, Bruce, Texas; son, John Morreale and wife, Jennifer, Duryea; two grandchildren, Brandon and Michael Walck; and brothers, Michael, Dallas; and David and wife, Lisa, Pittston Twp.

We are grateful for the care John received at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, especially the brave doctors and nurses in the Intensive Care Unit.

Private funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.

To express your condolences to John's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.


