Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kishkill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. Kishkill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John P. Kishkill Obituary
John P. Kishkill, 94, of Dallas, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at The Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Vincent and Michalina Uss Kishkill and had attended Brooklyn Automotive High School.

John had worked for Topps Chewing gum for many years until his retirement and had been a member of The Teamsters Union. He was a member of Gate of Heaven Church. John had served his country proudly in the Army during World War II in Europe. He was involved in numerous bowling leagues in Brooklyn prior to moving to the Dallas area in 1966.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Helen Venaski, in Feb. 2016; and 10 siblings.

Surviving are his son, Joseph Kishkill and his wife, Maria Ines, Buenos Aires, Argentina; grandchildren, Ines, Ana, Jose, Clara and Belen Kishkill.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday from Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, with a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in Gate of Heaven Church.

Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -