John P. Kishkill, 94, of Dallas, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at The Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Vincent and Michalina Uss Kishkill and had attended Brooklyn Automotive High School.
John had worked for Topps Chewing gum for many years until his retirement and had been a member of The Teamsters Union. He was a member of Gate of Heaven Church. John had served his country proudly in the Army during World War II in Europe. He was involved in numerous bowling leagues in Brooklyn prior to moving to the Dallas area in 1966.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Helen Venaski, in Feb. 2016; and 10 siblings.
Surviving are his son, Joseph Kishkill and his wife, Maria Ines, Buenos Aires, Argentina; grandchildren, Ines, Ana, Jose, Clara and Belen Kishkill.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday from Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, with a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in Gate of Heaven Church.
Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 29, 2020