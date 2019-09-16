|
Dr. John P. Martin, 93, of Dallas, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Mercy Center Skilled Nursing Center, Dallas. His wife, the former Ann Marie Gerrity, died in 2006. He was the son of the late Luke P. and Margaret T. Mahady Martin.
Born and raised in Scranton, he was a graduate of St. Bonaventure University New York in 1947. He earned a master's degree from the University of Scranton and a doctorate in education from the Pennsylvania State University.
John started a life of service in the field of education as the director of athletics at West Central Catholic High School and as assistant superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Scranton from 1965 to 1967. He was a founding trustee at Lucerne County Community College and an associate professor and campus chaplain at Misericordia University.
To help students attain a Misericordia education, John and his wife established the Fredrick and Sarah Joyce Gerrity Endowed Scholarship. As recognition for his outstanding service, the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey designated him founding dean emeritus for the School of Health Related Professions. John was also the associate and acting dean of the College of Allied Health Professions at Hahnemann Medical College, Philadelphia.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Luke J. and Patrick F. Martin; and a nephew, Jerome L. Martin.
Surviving are a sister, Helen T. Lally, Cary, N.C.; and a brother, Joseph C Martin, Garnerville, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will begin Wednesday from Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore.
Interment will be in Cathedral Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 16, 2019