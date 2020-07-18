Home

BETZ-JASTREMSKI FUNERAL HOME,INC. - LUZERNE
568 BENNETT ST. LUZERNE
Luzerne, PA 18709
(570) 287-0293
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Family Parish
1932 - 2020
John P. Orloski Obituary

John P. Orloski, "Pickles" 88, of Courtdale, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

He was born May 1, 1932, in Kingston, a son of the late Louis and Helen Telinda Orloski.

He was a Marine Corps veteran and was employed for many years for the Boilermakers Union, Local 13. He was a member of VFW Post 283, Kingston and enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing. He always had the nicest garden in town.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Rita Orant Orloski; daughters, Margaret Roberts and her husband, John; Jo Ann Elko and her husband, Jacob; grandchildren, John Roberts and his wife, Arianna; Eric Roberts, Jacob Elko Jr., Nicholas Elko, nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday from Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Ltd, 568 Bennett St., Luzerne. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Family Parish. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Courtdale. Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Holy Family Parish, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne, PA 18709.

Condolences can be sent to: betz-jastremski.com.


