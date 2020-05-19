|
John P. Sambo, 75, a life resident of Swoyersville, passed into eternal life Saturday afternoon, May 16, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, following a brief illness.
His loving wife is Maureen Ostroskie Sambo. John and Maureen celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on May 1.
Born May 17, 1944, in Kingston, John was the son of the late John A. Sambo, who was killed in World War II at the Battle of Leyte Gulf, and the late Jean Matuyza Sambo Pugh. His stepfather was the late Joseph Pugh Jr.
John was a graduate of the former Swoyersville High School, Class of 1962.
Prior to his retirement in 2006, John was employed for 38 years by PPL. He began his career with PPL in its construction service and later went on to work as a nuclear mechanical planner at its Susquehanna Steam Electric Station, Salem Twp.
John was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville, and the Harveys Lake Rod and Gun Club.
Throughout his life, John had a passion for cars and music. He was also an ardent supporter of the Wyoming Valley West football program, attending countless games with his son over the past 30 years and always sitting at the 30-yard line. In recent years, he greatly enjoyed watching his grandson, Dominic, play baseball.
If anyone was ever in need of a nut, bolt, part or tool, John had it in his meticulous garage and he knew exactly where everything was, so if you borrowed a tool he always made sure to tell you to put it back where it belonged.
Family was the center of John's life and he cherished every moment he shared with his loved ones. He was a devoted husband and a best friend to his wife, Maureen, and they were truly inseparable. A loving and supportive father and "Grampa," his son, Jack, and grandsons, Dominic and Joshua, were the pride and joy of his life. Although his presence will be deeply missed, his spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of beloved family.
In addition to his father, John; his mother, Jean; and his stepfather, Joseph, John was preceded in death by his brother, James J. Pugh; and his mother-in-law, Margaret Chorba Ostroskie.
In addition to his wife, Maureen, John is survived by his son, Jack Sambo and his wife, Kim, Swoyersville; his grandsons, Dominic and Joshua Sambo; his sister, Carolyn Frey and her husband, E. Donald, Mont Clare; his father-in-law, Irvin Ostroskie, Swoyersville; his brother-in-law, Bob Ostroskie, Swoyersville; his sister-in-law, Diane Mesaros, Mount Pocono; and his nieces and nephews.
Due to the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be celebrated Wednesday in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Cemetery, Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, his pastor, officiating.
A memorial Mass in honor of John's life will be announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
To send John's family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home website at www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com or Facebook page.
The family would be honored if you would consider giving a donation in John's memory to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, PA 18704.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 19, 2020