Mr. John P. Washicosky, 66, a resident of Forty Fort, passed into eternal life most unexpectedly but peacefully in the comfort of his home Thursday morning, May 7, 2020, with his wife, Mary, at his side.
Born July 13, 1953, in Wilkes-Barre, he was one of six children to the late Joseph and Anna Mihoch Washicosky.
Educated in the Plains schools, he was a graduate of the former Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1971. Later in life, John took courses in tractor-trailer driving toward his commercial driver's license.
Mr. Washicosky previously worked at several printing houses throughout the Wyoming Valley until taking employment with Llewellyn & McKane Printers Inc., Wilkes-Barre, in 2000. He served as a binder and delivery man until his formal retirement in 2019.
He and his family are life members of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church of North Wilkes-Barre. In his youth, and loving the outdoors, he was an avid fisherman.
More recently, in his spare time, John held membership with the Swoyersville American Legion, Post #644 and enjoyed his visits to the Paradise Club, also of Swoyersville.
He and his wife, the former Mary T. Hodle, celebrated 41 years of married life together on Sept. 9 of last year.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by an infant sister, Jean Washicosky; and by brothers, Joseph, in 1992; by Stephen, in 2017; and most recently by Raymond Washicosky, in 2018.
Left to cherish the wonderful memories they have of John in addition to his beloved wife, Mary, at home, are the couple's children, John L. Washicosky and his wife, Jennifer, Moscow; daughter, Jennifer M. Washicosky and her companion, Joseph Pilarcik, Forty Fort; sister, Mrs. Louise Majeski and her husband, Carl, Hudson; sisters-in-law, Mrs. Joyce O. Washicosky, Dallas; and Mrs. Karen Ann Washicosky, Larksville; numerous nieces, nephews, fellow congregation members and dear friends.
Due to restrictions from the current health crisis, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of John's family from the North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St.
Interment with the Rite of Committal led by the Rev. Peter J. Haenftling, his pastor, will follow in the family lot within St. Matthew Lawn section of Fern Knoll Burial Park, Midland Drive, Dallas.
Despite no formal visitation, relatives and friends are encouraged to visit John's memorial page on our family's website, www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com. Here you can share words of comfort and personal memories with his family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 9, 2020