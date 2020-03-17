Home

John Patrick Corbin

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of John P. Corbin, 89, of Glen Rock, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at home, with his loving wife, Lois, and son, Christopher, his side.

He was born in Manhattan, N.Y., on May 13, 1930, to Bernard Corbin, Sr. and his wife Mary (nee McKenna) Corbin.

John was the beloved husband of Lois (nee Yustat) Corbin, Glen Rock; loving father of Christopher Corbin, Hawthorne; dear grandfather of Sean and Briana Corbin; dearest brother of Susan Forbes; cherished brother-in-law of Ginny Lewis.

John is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Friends may visit with the family from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 17, 2020
