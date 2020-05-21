Home

Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
John Paul Alexson Obituary
John Paul Alexson, 83, of Pittston, also known as "Father John" and "Big John," passed away Monday evening, May 18, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in Pittston on May 5, 1937, he was the son of the late John Benjamin Alexson and Madeline V. Katkowski. John had lived on Wood Street, then a longtime resident on Morgan Lane and in recent years, on Hill Park Avenue.

He was a graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School, Class of 1956.

Prior to retirement, John worked at the Saber Room, Wilkes-Barre.

John was a kind and spiritual person. He was well versed in the doctrine of the Greek Orthodox Church and the Byzantine Catholic Church. John was a quiet man who would often take long daily walks and was respectful to all he met along his journeys.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his sister, Mrs. Romaine M. Alexson Tartonis, in 2013.

He is survived by his dear friends and neighbors, who were like his family.

Memorial donations may be made to Blue Chip Farm, Dallas, or to Saint Cats, Scranton.

Private funeral services will be held with interment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave a condolence, visit John's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 21, 2020
