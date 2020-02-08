Home

McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
John R. Hughes Obituary
John R. Hughes, 72, of Wilkes-Barre, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

Born March 11, 1947, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Robert E. and Ann Paciga Hughes.

John was a graduate of E.L. Meyers High School.

John proudly served our country as a sailor of the United States Navy from 1966 to 1970.

An enthusiastic hunter and fisherman, John was a fan of Eagles football, a good cook and a trivia master. He enjoyed hosting dart parties for family and friends.

John was the third-generation proprietor of the Oregon Inn in Wilkes-Barre for forty-five years.

His wife, Lonnie Gregory Hughes, preceded him in death in 2014.

John will be greatly missed by his son, Adam, Dillsburg; sisters, Carol Carpenter, Shrewsbury, Karen Fritzges, Trucksville; Annette and her husband, John Wallace, Plymouth Twp., and Robin and her husband, Daniel Chabot, Gananoque, Ontario; and nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

A celebration of John's life will be held with visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.

Memories and condolences may be shared with John's family at www.celebratehislife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 8, 2020
