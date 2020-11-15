Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc
87 Washington Ave
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-1901
Resources
More Obituaries for John Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. "Scotty" Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. "Scotty" Scott Obituary

John R. Scott "Scotty," 83, of Edwardsville, passed away Wednesday, Nov.11, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital due to COVID-19.

Born in Larksville, he was the son of the late James and Helen Shimborsky Scott. He was a graduate of Larksville High School, Class of 1954, and a proud member of the United States Air Force, honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant. John was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church, Shavertown. Prior to retirement he had a long career with Foster Wheeler Energy Corporation in Mountain Top and Livingston, N.J.

He was preceded in death in April 2020 by his wife of 58 years, Mary Jo (Zablotney) Scott.

Surviving are his son, John J. Scott and wife, Tammy of Cape Coral, Fla.; his daughter Jill Sabol and husband, Dave, Shavertown; and grandchildren, Matthew Kempf, Chris, Sami and Julia Sabol. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Penny Obsitos, Edwardsville; and sister-in-law, Charmaine Zablotney; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

John "Scotty" had many friends gained over the years through his involvement in youth activities for his children, professional, and his church community. Scotty was a charitable man that would give you the shirt of his back. He was an avid golfer, a die-hard Phillies, Eagles, Notre Dame and Penn State fan. But his real passion during the twilight years of his life was cheering on his grandchildren at the many athletic events he and his wife (Mary Jo) attended.

Funeral services will be held in St. Therese's Catholic Church, Shavertown, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to .

Arrangements are by Kielty-Moran Funeral Home, Inc, 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -