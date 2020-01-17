|
John R. Turco passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Penn State Hershey Medical Center at the age of 67.
He was the son of the late Charles and Mary Turco neé Argona, Pittston. John graduated from Pittston Area High School and married his high school sweetheart, Karen Manoski Turco, in 1976. They later moved to Seabrook, Texas, and had their two children, son, John II; and daughter, Christina.
John worked in Iraq and Afghanistan alongside the U.S. Army as a systems engineer. He thrived with helping our military and loved our country. John loved classic cars, he loved to sing, he really loved to make people laugh, he was the definition of joy. John's love for his wife and children was indescribable. John's legacy will live on in his children. He will be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Salvatore Turco; sister, Angela Turco Hornack; in-laws, Stanley and Angela Manoski; niece, Maria Bovani; and brothers-in-law, Dante Bovani; and Jerry Walker.
John is survived by his wife, Karen, Dallas; his son, John Turco II, Los Angeles, Calif.; and his daughter, Christina Turco Franklin; son-in-law, Kelby Franklin, Amarillo, Texas; Sisters-in-law, Eleanore Walker; Gloria Bovani, West Pittston; Bernice Puchalski and husband, Robert, Wharton, N.J.; brother-in-law, Stanley Manoski Jr. and wife, Janice Manoski, Forked River, N.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews; along with several cousins.
The Turco family would appreciate donations to the Heart & Vascular Institute at Penn State Hershey in honor of John.
The Turco family would like to recognize the Penn State Hershey nurses and LVAD staff in the Heart & Vascular Institute. They were phenomenal and always went above and beyond for John. They would also like to recognize doctors, Behzas Soleimani, M.D.; and Eric Popjes, M.D., for their unbelievable dedication to John.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 17, 2020