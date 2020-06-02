|
|
John R. Yanchick, 81, of Exeter, passed away Friday morning, May 29, 2020, at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre, after his brave fight with cancer.
Born Aug. 19, 1938, in Swoyersville, he was the son of the late Victoria Zim and John Yanchick. He graduated from Forty Fort High School. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, stationed in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. He was formerly employed by Acme Warehouse.
John loved to go fishing and hunting with his friends and grandchildren. He enjoyed making potato pancakes and fish fry from the fish he caught on his many fishing trips.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, John and Victoria; and son, Troy.
He is survived by his wife, Millie, who celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary in June; his sons, John Yanchick and Eric Yanchick; his daughters, Nicole Besermin; and Lindsey Stevenson; grandchildren, Robert Besermin; Jenna Besermin; Benjamin Yanchick; Zachary Yanchick; Kasey Yanchick; great-grandchildren, Christopher Stevenson; Brayden Stevenson; Alaina Besermin; Robbie Besermin; and Stephen Yanchick.
Viewing arrangements were held privately at the request of the family.
Arrangements area by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, West Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 2, 2020