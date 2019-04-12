Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Richard Maslar. View Sign





Born in Enid, Okla., on Aug. 8, 1945, he was the son of the late Richard and Anastasia Maslar.



Richard was a graduate of Coughlin High School. He served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He belonged to the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Hudson and the Model Railroad Club in Hudson.



John was a great fan of model railroads. He had a great setup in his basement and was very proud of it. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with children. He was a great fan of the New York Yankees and Penn State.



John is survived by his wife, Darlena. The two lived for each other. He is also survived by his son, Michele Dantone; daughters, Taralyn Meredick and Roxanne Dantone; brother, David Maslar, Houston, Texas; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 93 Zerby Ave., Kingston.



Family and friends may pay their respects in the church from 9 a.m. until time of service.



Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Dallas.



Arrangements are by Kizis-Lokuta Funeral Home, 134 Church St., Pittston.





