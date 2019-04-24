On Monday, April 15, 2019, John "Archie" Roberts, 73, of Pittston, was called to his final resting place. His wife of 43 years, Ann Marie Roberts, was there by his side as he passed away peacefully in his sleep.
John was born Sept. 13, 1945, in Duryea, to Raymond and Charlotte Piontkowski Roberts. He attended Holy Rosary school and graduated from Duryea High School, Class of 1963. He went on to serve his country by joining the U.S. Navy serving on the U.S.S. America during the Vietnam War. On Sept. 21, 1974, he married his bride, the former Ann Marie Sovan.
John was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the New York Giants, Penn State and the New York Yankees. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. John was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. Although we will greatly miss all the family cookouts, trips to Ocean City Maryland, card games and playing Jeopardy! (which he usually won), we will forever treasure all the memories.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Attorney Joseph Roberts, Stanley Roberts and David Roberts, and sisters, Charlotte and Diane Roberts.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Marie; daughter, Renee Siglin and her husband, Charles, Leesport; daughter, Nicole Tonte and her husband, Christopher, Dupont; son, John Roberts and his wife, Nicole, Swoyersville; son, Raymond Roberts, Forty Fort; 11 grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Roberts; and sisters, Audrey Yeager; Margaret Roberts; Susan and husband, Mike Luks; Betty and husband, Tom Yerrick; and several nieces and nephews.
Our family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and endless love and support during this difficult time.
A celebration of John's life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Hughes Street, Swoyersville.
A private gathering with his wife, children and grandchildren will be later to come, where the blessed ashes of John will be laid to rest.
Arrangements were made by Kiesinger Funeral Services, Duryea, 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 24, 2019