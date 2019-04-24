Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "Archie" Roberts. View Sign Service Information Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc. 255 McAlpine St. Duryea , PA 18642 (570)-457-4387 Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday, April 15, 2019, John "Archie" Roberts, 73, of Pittston, was called to his final resting place. His wife of 43 years, Ann Marie Roberts, was there by his side as he passed away peacefully in his sleep.



John was born Sept. 13, 1945, in Duryea, to Raymond and Charlotte Piontkowski Roberts. He attended Holy Rosary school and graduated from Duryea High School, Class of 1963. He went on to serve his country by joining the U.S. Navy serving on the U.S.S. America during the Vietnam War. On Sept. 21, 1974, he married his bride, the former Ann Marie Sovan.



John was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the New York Giants, Penn State and the New York Yankees. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. John was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. Although we will greatly miss all the family cookouts, trips to Ocean City Maryland, card games and playing Jeopardy! (which he usually won), we will forever treasure all the memories.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Attorney Joseph Roberts, Stanley Roberts and David Roberts, and sisters, Charlotte and Diane Roberts.



He is survived by his wife, Ann Marie; daughter, Renee Siglin and her husband, Charles, Leesport; daughter, Nicole Tonte and her husband, Christopher, Dupont; son, John Roberts and his wife, Nicole, Swoyersville; son, Raymond Roberts, Forty Fort; 11 grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Roberts; and sisters, Audrey Yeager; Margaret Roberts; Susan and husband, Mike Luks; Betty and husband, Tom Yerrick; and several nieces and nephews.



Our family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and endless love and support during this difficult time.



A celebration of John's life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Hughes Street, Swoyersville.



A private gathering with his wife, children and grandchildren will be later to come, where the blessed ashes of John will be laid to rest.



Arrangements were made by Kiesinger Funeral Services, Duryea, 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.



Condolences may be made to





On Monday, April 15, 2019, John "Archie" Roberts, 73, of Pittston, was called to his final resting place. His wife of 43 years, Ann Marie Roberts, was there by his side as he passed away peacefully in his sleep.John was born Sept. 13, 1945, in Duryea, to Raymond and Charlotte Piontkowski Roberts. He attended Holy Rosary school and graduated from Duryea High School, Class of 1963. He went on to serve his country by joining the U.S. Navy serving on the U.S.S. America during the Vietnam War. On Sept. 21, 1974, he married his bride, the former Ann Marie Sovan.John was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the New York Giants, Penn State and the New York Yankees. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. John was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. Although we will greatly miss all the family cookouts, trips to Ocean City Maryland, card games and playing Jeopardy! (which he usually won), we will forever treasure all the memories.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Attorney Joseph Roberts, Stanley Roberts and David Roberts, and sisters, Charlotte and Diane Roberts.He is survived by his wife, Ann Marie; daughter, Renee Siglin and her husband, Charles, Leesport; daughter, Nicole Tonte and her husband, Christopher, Dupont; son, John Roberts and his wife, Nicole, Swoyersville; son, Raymond Roberts, Forty Fort; 11 grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Roberts; and sisters, Audrey Yeager; Margaret Roberts; Susan and husband, Mike Luks; Betty and husband, Tom Yerrick; and several nieces and nephews.Our family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and endless love and support during this difficult time.A celebration of John's life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Hughes Street, Swoyersville.A private gathering with his wife, children and grandchildren will be later to come, where the blessed ashes of John will be laid to rest.Arrangements were made by Kiesinger Funeral Services, Duryea, 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close