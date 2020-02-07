|
John S. Pitcavage, 77, a resident of Swoyersville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
John was married to the former Barbara Youngblood and they would have celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary on Feb. 14.
Born July 29, 1942, in Wilkes-Barre, John was the son of the late John T. and Elizabeth Piskorik Pitcavage.
John graduated from the former West Side Central Catholic High School, where he played football and was a member of the track team. He also attended Penn State, majoring in business.
A United States Army veteran, John honorably served his country for two years during peacetime.
John and his family owned and operated the former Pitt's Market, Swoyersville, priding themselves in keeping their kielbasa recipe top secret. In his earlier years, he was a meat cutter and then went on to be a corrections officer at the Luzerne Correctional Facility and a baker at Bakery Delight, retiring from there due to his declining health.
Hunting and fishing were John's favorite pastimes. He took many neighborhood children, his nephews; his daughter, Therese; his son, Paul; and his grandson on their first hunting or fishing trip and he always made sure it was a memorable day for them. He had more hunting and fishing trip stories in his memory bank and he loved to tell the stories.
A man of faith, John was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville. John received several awards from the Diocese of Scranton for his dedication as a Religious Education Coordinator and teacher.
John was a longtime member of the American Legion, Andrew Lawrence Post 644, Swoyersville, and also served as a Democratic committeeman for many years.
In addition to his parents, John and Elizabeth, John was preceded in death by his infant sister, Betty Ann.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, John is survived by his three children, Kathleen, Paul and Therese Pitcavage, all of Shavertown; and his grandson and sidekick, Matthew Pitcavage, who was the highlight of his life. Additionally, John is survived by his brothers, Thomas and his wife, Elizabeth, El Paso, Texas; David and his wife, Marilyn, Shavertown; Edward and his wife, Lizabeth, Pringle; his sister, Barbara Ann Talaska, Wyoming; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral which will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Daniel A. Toomey officiating.
Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Swoyersville, where military honors will be accorded by the United States Army.
Family and friends are invited to attend John's viewing which will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
For information or to send the Pitcavage family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 7, 2020