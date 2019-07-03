John Schultz of Dallas died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the age of 94.



John was born March 14, 1925, in Rodheim, Germany, the son of the late Johannes and Karoline Biehn Schultz.



He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 71 years, Rosemary Durkin Schultz, on May 27, 2017; his sister, Frieda Schalm; and his son-in-law, Eugene Pelesh.



John was a U.S. Navy veteran who served in World War II. He was an avid golfer and hunter.



He was active in Irem Temple Shrine and was a co-founder of the Irem Temple Clown Unit. John and Rosemary lived in Forty Fort and Kingston for many years as well as Bonita Springs, Fla. He was named National Salesman of the Year while employed by the Quaker Oats Company. He continued his successful career as national sales manager for Hershey Foods Corporation.



John is survived by his son, Gerard "Jerry" Schultz; spouse, Leo Hogan, Plymouth, Mass. and Naples, Fla.; daughter, Carol Pelesh, Dallas and Naples, Fla. "Pop" leaves two grandsons, John Pelesh, spouse, Cassey, and their children, Cyrus, Lexi and Lucius, Naples, Fla.; and David Pelesh, San Diego, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.



Arrangements are from Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston.



Visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday followed by interment in Denison Cemetery. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 3, 2019