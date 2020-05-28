|
John Serafin of Wilkes-Barre passed away Monday, May 25, 2020.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of late Walter and Mary Seasock Serafin. He worked in several factories with American Silk Mill being his last employment before retiring. He enjoyed being a golf caddy at several clubs where he enjoyed conversations with people he encountered.
He was married to Maureen Serafin, who passed away in 2005. John was the potato peeler and Maureen was the pierogi queen. They made one awesome pierogi. Maureen and John loved visiting the casino in Atlantic City.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded by sisters, Lottie Luckenback and Jean Kubicki; and brothers, Joseph and Walter Serafin.
John is survived by his stepsons, John L. Pasternak and wife, Martina, Larksville; Ronald Pasternak and wife, Cheryl, Tunkhannock. His stepgrandchildren are Amanda Pasternak, Moosic; Jacqueline Sweet, Glen Lyon; Kaitlin Pasternak, Tunkhannock; and great-grandchild, Chase Sadowski, Moosic. John is also survived by his sister, Gloria Mazeika, Mountain Top.
Due to COVID-19, private family interment in St. Vincent's Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St. Larksville.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 28, 2020