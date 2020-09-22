Home

John Shatrowskas, 68, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday evening, Sept. 18, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Plains Twp., he was the son of the late Anthony G. and Stella Haczewski Shatrowskas.

John attended Plains Memorial High School and was employed by Boscov's Department Store, Wilkes-Barre, until his retirement.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Walter, Alfred and an infant brother.

Surviving are his brothers, Anthony Jr. and his wife, Arleen, Avoca; Daniel, Duryea; Stanley and Edward, both of Wilkes-Barre; and several nephews and nieces.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

Memorial donations may be made to the in John's memory.

For information or to leave John's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.


