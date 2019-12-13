|
John Steckman Jr., 74, of Larksville, died Tuesday evening, Dec. 10, 2019, at home with family by his side.
He was born Feb. 23, 1945, in Wilkes-Barre to Margaret and John Steckman Sr.
He was employed for nearly 40 years by Certain Teed, Mountain Top. He was a member of the United Auto Worker's Union and the Sons of American Legion, Kingston, Post 395. He was an avid fisherman and loved playing cards and darts. He especially enjoyed traveling to Grand Bahama Island.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rosemary Seferyn.
He is survived by his daughter, Bernice Ziniewicz and husband, Tony; daughter, Kimberly Reese; son, John Steckman III and wife, Jackie. He loved his grandchildren, Phillip and Kayla Reese; Bernice May; Sarah and Nick Estabrook; and John Steckman IV; and his great-grandson, John Steckman V.
A funeral service will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St. Larksville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, 126 Nesbitt St., Larksville, with the Rev. Gerald Gurka officiating.
Friends are invited to join the family from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday.
Visit www.StrishFuneralHome.com for information to leave the family a condolence or to view a video tribute to John.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 13, 2019