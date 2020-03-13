|
|
John T. Balasavage, 75, of Plains Twp., passed away Thursday morning, March 12, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late Charles and Mary Parulis Balasavage and grew up in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre.
John was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and attained an associate degree from Luzerne County Community College. In his younger years he worked on the farms, Carter Footwear, and then in the local construction industry. After graduating from LCCC, he worked in the electronic industry at Fairchild Semiconductor and lastly, for Tobyhanna Army Depot until his retirement.
He was a member of St. Benedict Church, Parsons and a former member of St. Francis of Assisi Lithuanian Church where he was a member of the Holy Name Society and served on St. Francis Cemetery Committee. He was a member of the Henry Club and the ITLO Club of Plains. John trained at Rock Steady Boxing, Old Forge, an exercise program for people with Parkinson's disease, where he used the boxing name of "Johnny B. The Mad Lithuanian." John enjoyed hanging out with his granddaughters and attending all their events.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, the former Joan Stuchkus, Plains Twp.; daughter, Heather Mantush and husband Donald, Hanover Twp.; son, Timothy Balasavage and wife, Pat, Eldersburg, Md.; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Natalie Mantush, and Evie Balasavage; brother, Charles Balasavage and wife, Mary Lou, Wilkes-Barre; several nephews, nieces and cousins.
John's family would like to thank Allied Services John Heinz Institute, Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Green Ridge Health Care Center for their kindness, compassion, and care over the past few weeks.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating. Those attending the funeral Mass are asked to go directly to church Saturday. Interment will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Plains Twp.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
For information or to leave John's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 13, 2020