|
|
John T. Gould, 83, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Plains Twp.
He was born June 22, 1936, in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late John and Jennie Bell Gould. He was employed as a union carpenter for many years, and was later a self-employed contractor working with his sons.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Gould; sons, John C. Gould and Ronald Lee Gould.
Surviving are his son, Robert J. Gould and his wife, Trish; daughter Sheri Lynn Land and her fiancé, Patrick E. Kelly; grandchildren, Brittany Gould, John James Gould, Jason Ronald Gould and his fiancé, Becky Grim, Joseph Robert Gould, Stephanie Marie Barber and her husband, Christopher; great-grandchildren, Isabella "the barber," Isaac, Isaiah, daughters-in-law, Christine and Donna Marie Gould; sister, Jennie Brown.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Services will be conducted by the Rev. Gideon Gaitano, pastor of New Life Community Church.
Interment will be in Mount Greenwood Cemetery, Shavertown. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Please visit eblakecollins.com for John's complete obituary or to leave a message for his family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 17, 2020