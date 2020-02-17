Home

E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
John Gould
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
John T. Gould Obituary
John T. Gould, 83, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Plains Twp.

He was born June 22, 1936, in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late John and Jennie Bell Gould. He was employed as a union carpenter for many years, and was later a self-employed contractor working with his sons.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Gould; sons, John C. Gould and Ronald Lee Gould.

Surviving are his son, Robert J. Gould and his wife, Trish; daughter Sheri Lynn Land and her fiancé, Patrick E. Kelly; grandchildren, Brittany Gould, John James Gould, Jason Ronald Gould and his fiancé, Becky Grim, Joseph Robert Gould, Stephanie Marie Barber and her husband, Christopher; great-grandchildren, Isabella "the barber," Isaac, Isaiah, daughters-in-law, Christine and Donna Marie Gould; sister, Jennie Brown.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Services will be conducted by the Rev. Gideon Gaitano, pastor of New Life Community Church.

Interment will be in Mount Greenwood Cemetery, Shavertown. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Please visit eblakecollins.com for John's complete obituary or to leave a message for his family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 17, 2020
