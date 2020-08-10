Home

Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Service
Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
John T. Miller, 38, of the East End section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday afternoon, Aug. 7, 2020, at his home, after a courageous battle against cancer.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Clyde Backes of Shavertown and the late Dorothy Anne Fox Backes.

John was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1999 and was employed as a care provider. He was a video gamer and loved his dogs, Clover, Daisy and Violet.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Backes, on Sept. 14, 2010; and his cousin, Gannon Cheremsak.

Surviving, in addition to his father, Clyde, are his sister, Cassandra McGivney, Miners Mills; brothers Bernard Miller, Nanticoke; and Joshua Backes, Shavertown; aunts and uncles, Diane Farraher, Debra Cheremsak, Bernard Fox, James Farraher and Joy Fox; nieces and nephews, Connor, Jayden and Kylee; great-aunts and cousins.

Funeral services for John will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with the Rev. Marty Garms, pastor of East End Primitive Methodist Church, officiating. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Due to the ongoing pandemic, restrictions have been put in place by the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Those attending the visitation and service at the funeral home, please follow the practice of social distancing and masks are required at the funeral home.

For information or to leave John's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.


