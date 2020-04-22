|
John T. Newell, 68, of Harveys Lake, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
Born in Meshoppen, he was the son of the late Holden A. Newell Jr. and Beatrice Harvey Newell.
He was a graduate of West Side Technical School, member of the National Guard and a car salesperson until his retirement.
John loved traveling, NHRA events and his dog, Chloe.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Susan, in 2017; sister, Teina Foell; and nephews, Kevin Newell, Terry Newell and Timothy Reese.
Surviving are his sons, John Newell Jr. (Martha), Virginia Beach, Va.; and Evan Newell (Gabrielle), Clarksville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Ophelia, Annabelle and Holden Newell; siblings, Rance Newell (Joan), Hunlock Creek; Richard Newell (Alice), Dallas; Holden Newell III, Hunlock Creek; Lester Newell (Maryann), Hunlock Creek; Terry Newell (Diane), Kingston; MaryAnn Brown (Samuel), Shavertown; Deborah Murphy (Ronald), Shavertown; and Denise Kaeferle (Philipp), Wenonah, N.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of family.
Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 22, 2020