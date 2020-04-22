Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for John Newell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John T. Newell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John T. Newell Obituary
John T. Newell, 68, of Harveys Lake, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.

Born in Meshoppen, he was the son of the late Holden A. Newell Jr. and Beatrice Harvey Newell.

He was a graduate of West Side Technical School, member of the National Guard and a car salesperson until his retirement.

John loved traveling, NHRA events and his dog, Chloe.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Susan, in 2017; sister, Teina Foell; and nephews, Kevin Newell, Terry Newell and Timothy Reese.

Surviving are his sons, John Newell Jr. (Martha), Virginia Beach, Va.; and Evan Newell (Gabrielle), Clarksville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Ophelia, Annabelle and Holden Newell; siblings, Rance Newell (Joan), Hunlock Creek; Richard Newell (Alice), Dallas; Holden Newell III, Hunlock Creek; Lester Newell (Maryann), Hunlock Creek; Terry Newell (Diane), Kingston; MaryAnn Brown (Samuel), Shavertown; Deborah Murphy (Ronald), Shavertown; and Denise Kaeferle (Philipp), Wenonah, N.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of family.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -