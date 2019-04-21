Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Thomas Appel III. View Sign

John Thomas Appel III, 75, of Dallas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, surrounded by loved ones.



Born in Luzerne, he was the son of the late John J. and Delphine Appel, and was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of 1962, and attended the Act 21 Law Enforcement training.



John served his country proudly in Vietnam and was a recipient of the Purple Heart for his injuries. He was a member of the Daddow Isaacs American Legion Post 672, Dallas. John had served on the Dallas Twp. Police Department for 33 years, later becoming a Dallas Borough councilman for three terms. He was a proud member of the Back Mountain Police Association.



He was known to some of his friends as Jack. Some of Jack's fondest memories were of traveling all over the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico with his wife Karen and his Vacation Station travel family. He loved the Riviera Maya and Turks and Caicos most. He also enjoyed spending New Year's Eve in cities all over the United States, with a particular love for both Key West and New Orleans. Back at home, Jack loved spending Wednesday night with the karaoke crew at the Legion.



Jack is survived by his wife of 45 years, the former Karen Tirpak; sons, John G. and Christopher Appel, both of Dallas; brother-in-law, George Tirpak and his wife, Linda; sister-in-law, Emily Tirpak; nieces, Nikki, Danielle and Cassie Tirpak; nephews, Mark Tirpak and his wife, Jeannine; and Jason Wine.



Jack would like everyone who knew him and loved him to go out, have a (safe) good time, tip a glass, and remember the fun times he shared with all of you. And don't forget to tip your bartender.



Friends may call Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas. Daddow Isaacs Post 672 American Legion, Dallas will conduct military honors Tuesday evening.





2940 Memorial Highway

Dallas , PA 18612

