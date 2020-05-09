|
On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, John Thomas "Chick" Boone, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 92.
John was born June 8, 1927, in the Spike Island section of Moosic, to David and Catherine Allen Boone. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1944 and served aboard the USS Diamond Head (AE-19). After receiving an honorable discharge, he attended Scranton Lackawanna Business College, where he earned an accounting degree. He settled into a career at the Continental Cigar company that lasted 35 years. In Sept. of 1960, he married the love of his life, Carole Deluccie, Scranton. They raised five children.
Throughout his lifetime in Avoca, he was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was also a founding member of the Avoca Jolly Boys club as well as a life member of American Legion Post 607. For several years, he served on the Avoca borough council and as a school director for the Northeast School District.
When he retired from the Continental Cigar Co., he worked part-time as a financial manager for Pittston Area School District cafeteria.
A loving and devoted father, he was also well-known in Avoca and the surrounding communities as a loyal and loving friend, uncle and brother who earned respect and admiration from all who knew him.
John was preceded in death by his parents, David and Katie Boone; and Stanley and Mary Exeter; also sister, Alice Kiesinger and husband, Walter; brother, David, J.; sister, Betsy Nebreski and husband, Ben; brother, Martin and wife, Nancy; brother-in-laws, Joseph George; and Gene Kostiak.
He is survived by sisters, Mary George; and Gloria Kostiak.
John's beloved extended family, with whom he was raised, is Stanley Exeter; Celestine Popple; Cecilia Exeter; and Allen Exeter, all of whom are deceased.
Surviving members of the Exeter family are Ann Joy Markowski; and Theresa James.
John is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Carole (Deluccie) Boone; and children, Thomas and Nanako (Oyabu), San Francisco, Calif.; Mary Jean and Sean Mulligan, Charlotte N.C.; Michael and Donna (Emlaw), Avoca; John and Erin (Flannery), Avoca; and Paul, York; grandchildren, Wil, Raleigh, N.C.; Kate, Charlotte, N.C.; Dan, Charlotte, N.C.; and Tess, Charlotte, N.C.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Queen of The Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, PA 18641 and to the Avoca Borough Centennial Committee, 950 Main St., Avoca, PA 18641
A private memorial service will be held Tuesday at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka, of Queen of The Apostles Parish, Avoca, officiating.
Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 9, 2020