Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
John Thomas Garubba


1933 - 2020
John Thomas Garubba Obituary
John Thomas Garubba, 86, of Pittston, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Highland Manor, Exeter.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Dec. 2, 1933, he was the son of the late Angelo and Rosina Bacarra Garubba.

John was a graduate of Pittston High School and was owner/operator of Port Auto Sales for over 40 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Joanne Herron; brothers, Sam, Joseph, Tommy and Vince Garubba; and sister, Grace Giordano.

Surviving are his wife, Ann Salvatore Garubba; son, Angelo Garubba, Pittston; Grace Garubba and Lisa Capizzi, both of Harding; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave a condolence, visit John's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 15, 2020
