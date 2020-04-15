|
|
John Thomas Garubba, 86, of Pittston, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Highland Manor, Exeter.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on Dec. 2, 1933, he was the son of the late Angelo and Rosina Bacarra Garubba.
John was a graduate of Pittston High School and was owner/operator of Port Auto Sales for over 40 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Joanne Herron; brothers, Sam, Joseph, Tommy and Vince Garubba; and sister, Grace Giordano.
Surviving are his wife, Ann Salvatore Garubba; son, Angelo Garubba, Pittston; Grace Garubba and Lisa Capizzi, both of Harding; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
