Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Morello Parish
237 William St.
Pittston, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Thubbron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jack" Thubbron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Jack" Thubbron Obituary
John "Jack" H. Thubbron, 84, of Pittston, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at The Gardens at East Mountain.

Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late John W. Thubbron and Florence Thubbron LaCava.

Jack was employed as a truck driver for 35 years by the former Fowler and Williams and also was owner of J&F Casual Wholesale, Pittston.

Surviving are his wife, the former Rosemary Constantino, with whom he was married 67 years on Nov. 15; daughter, Florine and her husband, Daniel Wascavich, Suscon; son, John "Jack" and his wife, Mary Kay, Ransom; grandchildren, Douglas J., Timothy and John Thubbron; and great-grandchildren, Trinity, Kierstynne, and Raelynne; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving are a brother, William Thubbron; and a sister, Louise Stasik, both of Duryea.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday from Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

A funeral will be at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Morello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. The Rev. Joseph Elston, pastor, will be celebrant.

Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Burial Park, Carverton.

Memorial donations may be made to the at .

To send the family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -