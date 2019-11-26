|
|
John "Jack" H. Thubbron, 84, of Pittston, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at The Gardens at East Mountain.
Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late John W. Thubbron and Florence Thubbron LaCava.
Jack was employed as a truck driver for 35 years by the former Fowler and Williams and also was owner of J&F Casual Wholesale, Pittston.
Surviving are his wife, the former Rosemary Constantino, with whom he was married 67 years on Nov. 15; daughter, Florine and her husband, Daniel Wascavich, Suscon; son, John "Jack" and his wife, Mary Kay, Ransom; grandchildren, Douglas J., Timothy and John Thubbron; and great-grandchildren, Trinity, Kierstynne, and Raelynne; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving are a brother, William Thubbron; and a sister, Louise Stasik, both of Duryea.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday from Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
A funeral will be at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Morello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. The Rev. Joseph Elston, pastor, will be celebrant.
Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Burial Park, Carverton.
Memorial donations may be made to the at .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 26, 2019