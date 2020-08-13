Home

Lehman & Gregory Funeral Home Inc
281 Chapel St
Swoyersville, PA 18704
(570) 288-5176
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Lehman & Gregory Funeral Home Inc
281 Chapel St
Swoyersville, PA 18704
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Lehman & Gregory Funeral Home Inc
281 Chapel St
Swoyersville, PA 18704
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Family Parish
Bennett St.
Luzerne, PA
John Urban Obituary

John Urban, 89, formerly of Swoyersville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Mercy Center, Dallas, where he had been a guest.

John was born in Swoyersville, son of the late John and Constance Bolonis Urban. He was a faithful member of Holy Family Parish, Luzerne. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a Bricklayer/Mason and was a member of the BAC (Bricklayer and Allied Craftworkers) Union Local 5. John was an Army veteran of the Korean conflict. John was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved going to the casino. He loved sports and was a big fan of any Pennsylvania team and especially any team who beat the Yankees. John's most greatest joy were his grandchildren and attending all of their activities and sports venues.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine; a brother, Albert; and sisters, Dolly, Vernie, Marsha and Connie.

Surviving are children, John Thomas (Debi); Ann Beth Shuleski (Michael); Thomas (Theresa); Peter (Joanie); and Irene Ziegler (Bill); his grandchildren, Ryan, Nicole, Madalyn, Peter, Eve, Will, Ben, Catherine and Hannah; and a sister, Irene Collura.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday from Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc., 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, Bennett Street, Luzerne.

Interment will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Lehman.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks must be worn and social distancing observed.


