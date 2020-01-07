Home

Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Ignatius of Loyola Church
Kingston, PA
John V. "Jack" Olszewski Obituary
John "Jack" V. Olszewski, 68, of Forty Fort, died Sunday morning, Jan. 5, 2020, at his home unexpectedly.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Vincent Olszewski and Mary Pesetski Olszewski of Wilkes-Barre. He graduated from Wyoming Valley West High School, Class of 1969. He served in the U.S. Army in the Military Police from 1971 to 1973.

Jack worked in the vending industry and eventually started his own business, Absolutely Nuts, before retiring in 2017.

Jack enjoyed vacationing in Ocean City, Md., and Surfside Beach, S.C. He loved his Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Pittsburgh Penguins, Penn State football, Dodgers baseball and the Miami Dolphins.

Preceding him in death were his father and brother, Thomas.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife of 38 years, Trudy Norcross Olszewski; son, Travis and his wife, Lauren; daughters, Amanda Stewart and her husband, Brian; and Heather Leone and her husband, Erik; grandchildren, Braxton and Makenna Stewart; Caroline Olszewski; and Ethan Leone; as well as several nieces and nephews; and grand nieces and nephews.

As Jack would say, "To make a long story short, life is short, play hard."

The funeral is at 10 a.m. Friday from Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc., Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius of Loyola Church, Kingston. Interment will be in St. Hedwig's Cemetery, Larksville.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

For information or to send the family a condolence, visit www.hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 7, 2020
