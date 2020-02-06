|
|
John W. Fitzmaurice Jr., 69, of Hanover Twp., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, surrounded by his family at Kingston Health Care Center.
He was born in Philadelphia, a son of the late John William Fitzmaurice Sr. and Jean Grant Fitzmaurice. John was a graduate of Monsignor Bonner High School, Drexel Hill, attended LaSalle University and earned an associates degree in computer operations.
Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as a data center supervisor by Altria.
John was a longtime member of St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre, where he was a tireless worker every year for the church's annual bazaar.
John was the ultimate Philadelphia Eagles football fan and loved to play golf. Most of all he was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Mary Doreen Noyalis Fitzmaurice; and by his children, Heather Myers and her husband, Eric, Damascus, Md.; John Fitzmaurice and his wife, Jeneane, Glenside; and Kevin Fitzmaurice and his wife, Tamara, Ambler. He is also survived by the loves of his life, his grandchildren, Sam, Caitlin, Mikayla, Ailey, Braden, Kieran and Aidan; as well as his sisters, Kathryn Bonner and her husband, James; Gail Sinnott and her husband, Daniel; Sharon Fitzmaurice; brother, Michael Fitzmaurice and his wife, Heidi; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
The family would also like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Commonwealth General Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, Good Shephard Rehabilitation Hospital, Muhlenburg, and Kingston Healthcare Center for their compassionate care during the months of his illness.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; or to St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Condolences may be sent by visiting John's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 6, 2020