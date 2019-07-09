Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Parish
605 Luzerne Ave.
West Pittston, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Parish
605 Luzerne Ave.
West Pittston, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Golden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Golden Sr.


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. Golden Sr. Obituary
John W. Golden Sr., 69, of Harding, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Pittston on June 6, 1950, he was the son of the late Joseph A. Golden and Ruth Thomas Gayz.

He attended Pittston schools and in his earlier years, worked as a truck driver.

John enjoyed working outdoors and was an avid gun collector and military enthusiast. He was passionate about honoring veterans.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John W. Golden Jr., in January 2019; brothers, Norman and Walter Gayz; and sister, Catherine Hintze.

Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Elaine Collins Golden; sons, Michael Golden (Angel), Ohio; Gary McCracken, Colorado; and Lee McCracken, Plains Twp.; daughters, Michelle Clemens (Chuck), Harding; Melissa McCracken, Plains Twp.; and Sandy McCracken, Exeter; sisters, Ruth Teti, Shavertown; Anna Konscavage (William), Wilkes-Barre; Janet Lucarelli, Mountain Top; Helen Fino (James), Exeter; and Maureen Rosiak (John) Kingston; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. The family will receive friends and relatives from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave a condolence,visit John's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now