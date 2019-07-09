John W. Golden Sr., 69, of Harding, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born in Pittston on June 6, 1950, he was the son of the late Joseph A. Golden and Ruth Thomas Gayz.



He attended Pittston schools and in his earlier years, worked as a truck driver.



John enjoyed working outdoors and was an avid gun collector and military enthusiast. He was passionate about honoring veterans.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John W. Golden Jr., in January 2019; brothers, Norman and Walter Gayz; and sister, Catherine Hintze.



Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Elaine Collins Golden; sons, Michael Golden (Angel), Ohio; Gary McCracken, Colorado; and Lee McCracken, Plains Twp.; daughters, Michelle Clemens (Chuck), Harding; Melissa McCracken, Plains Twp.; and Sandy McCracken, Exeter; sisters, Ruth Teti, Shavertown; Anna Konscavage (William), Wilkes-Barre; Janet Lucarelli, Mountain Top; Helen Fino (James), Exeter; and Maureen Rosiak (John) Kingston; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. The family will receive friends and relatives from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.



Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.



To leave a condolence,visit John's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 9, 2019