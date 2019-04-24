Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. "Jack" Lowe Jr.. View Sign Service Information E. Blake Collins Funeral Home 159 George Avenue Wilkes-Barre , PA 18705 (570)-822-3514 Send Flowers Obituary

John "Jack" W. Lowe Jr., 65, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit, Wilkes-Barre. He fought a courageous 9½ year battle with lung cancer.



Jack was born Feb. 2, 1954, in Wilkes-Barre, the son of the late John and Estelle Kobylarski Lowe. He attended James M. Coughlin High School and graduated in 1972 before receiving a degree in mechanical engineering from Penn State, Wilkes-Barre, in 1974. Jack was employed by Bechtel Corporation before beginning a career with the U.S. Post Office.



An avid hunter and fisherman, Jack was also a member of Polish American Veterans Club in Plains Twp. Above all else, Jack's favorite pastime was watching Penn State football. He never missed a game. We are Penn State.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Larreen Welgus. The family would like to thank the staff at Celtic Hospice and Home Health for all their tremendous support and care over the past 14 months.



Jack will be missed by so many, especially his wife and daughters who have been by his side this entire time fighting with him. Surviving him are his wife of 37 years, Molly Cavan; daughters, Kathleen Lowe-Gitkos and her husband, Jeffrey, Duryea; Aileen Lowe, West New York, N.J.; and Jacklyn Schiel and her husband, Kevin, Wyoming; sisters, Diane Laidler and her husband, Stanley, Panama City, Fla.; Linda Yencha and her husband, Michael, Maine; and several nieces, nephews and friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Dominic's Church, 155 Austin Ave., Wilkes-Barre.



Friends may call from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Saturday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:



Condolences can be sent to the family at

John "Jack" W. Lowe Jr., 65, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit, Wilkes-Barre. He fought a courageous 9½ year battle with lung cancer.Jack was born Feb. 2, 1954, in Wilkes-Barre, the son of the late John and Estelle Kobylarski Lowe. He attended James M. Coughlin High School and graduated in 1972 before receiving a degree in mechanical engineering from Penn State, Wilkes-Barre, in 1974. Jack was employed by Bechtel Corporation before beginning a career with the U.S. Post Office.An avid hunter and fisherman, Jack was also a member of Polish American Veterans Club in Plains Twp. Above all else, Jack's favorite pastime was watching Penn State football. He never missed a game. We are Penn State.He was preceded in death by his sister, Larreen Welgus. The family would like to thank the staff at Celtic Hospice and Home Health for all their tremendous support and care over the past 14 months.Jack will be missed by so many, especially his wife and daughters who have been by his side this entire time fighting with him. Surviving him are his wife of 37 years, Molly Cavan; daughters, Kathleen Lowe-Gitkos and her husband, Jeffrey, Duryea; Aileen Lowe, West New York, N.J.; and Jacklyn Schiel and her husband, Kevin, Wyoming; sisters, Diane Laidler and her husband, Stanley, Panama City, Fla.; Linda Yencha and her husband, Michael, Maine; and several nieces, nephews and friends.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Dominic's Church, 155 Austin Ave., Wilkes-Barre.Friends may call from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Saturday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: www.lungeviy.org/nepa under team name No One Flights ALONE. Jack participated in this walk for the past several years.Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close