John "Jack" W. Lowe Jr., 65, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit, Wilkes-Barre. He fought a courageous 9½ year battle with lung cancer.
Jack was born Feb. 2, 1954, in Wilkes-Barre, the son of the late John and Estelle Kobylarski Lowe. He attended James M. Coughlin High School and graduated in 1972 before receiving a degree in mechanical engineering from Penn State, Wilkes-Barre, in 1974. Jack was employed by Bechtel Corporation before beginning a career with the U.S. Post Office.
An avid hunter and fisherman, Jack was also a member of Polish American Veterans Club in Plains Twp. Above all else, Jack's favorite pastime was watching Penn State football. He never missed a game. We are Penn State.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Larreen Welgus. The family would like to thank the staff at Celtic Hospice and Home Health for all their tremendous support and care over the past 14 months.
Jack will be missed by so many, especially his wife and daughters who have been by his side this entire time fighting with him. Surviving him are his wife of 37 years, Molly Cavan; daughters, Kathleen Lowe-Gitkos and her husband, Jeffrey, Duryea; Aileen Lowe, West New York, N.J.; and Jacklyn Schiel and her husband, Kevin, Wyoming; sisters, Diane Laidler and her husband, Stanley, Panama City, Fla.; Linda Yencha and her husband, Michael, Maine; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Dominic's Church, 155 Austin Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Friends may call from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Saturday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: www.lungeviy.org/nepa under team name No One Flights ALONE. Jack participated in this walk for the past several years.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 24, 2019