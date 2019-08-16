|
John "Jack" W. McCann of Ashley died on his 86th birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, with family by his side.
The son of the late Walter A. and Elizabeth Cain McCann, he was born in Wilkes-Barre and was raised by his aunts, Mary and Catherine McCann.
He graduated from Ashley High School; owned and operated McCann's Arco Service Station, Hazle Street, Wilkes-Barre, for many years, and later owned McCann Motors. After retirement, he became a courier for Mallinckodt Nuclear Medicine.
Being a man of great faith, Jack was a member of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley, and was very proud of his Irish heritage. He enjoyed woodworking and playing golf in his spare time. Jack was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Michael, Walter, James and Gerald McCann.
Jack is survived by his loving wife, Joanne Dietz McCann; children, Michael McCann and his wife, Elaine, Mountain Top; Richard McCann and his wife, Nina, Salisburg, Md.; Donald McCann and his wife, Romayne, Wilkes-Barre; Susan Andrews and her husband, Carl, Plymouth; Ronald McCann and his wife, Nancy, Hanover Twp.; Diane Dudkiewicz and her husband, Mark, Hanover Twp.; Brian McCann and his wife, Lori, Shavertown; 13 grandchildren, Eric, Colin, Neil, Patrick, Katye, Nicholas, Holly, Shannon, Keenan, Daniel, Joseph, Kyle and Amer; great-grandchildren, Rubi, Margot, Audrey, Chloe, Reagan and Madelyn; nieces, nephews; cousins; sister-in-law, Marge McCann, Croydon; and Virginia McCann, Wilkes-Barre.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Leo/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, with the Rev. Vincent Dang officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends are invited to join the family for visitation from 9 a.m. until time of Mass in the church.
Memorial contributions, may be to Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Arrangements are by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 16, 2019