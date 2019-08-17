|
John "Jack" W. McCann of Ashley died on his 86th birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, with family by his side.
The son of the late Walter A. and Elizabeth Cain McCann, he was born in Wilkes-Barre and was raised by his aunts, Mary and Catherine McCann.
He graduated from Ashley High School; owned and operated McCann's Arco Service Station, Hazle Street, Wilkes-Barre, for many years, and later owned McCann Motors. After retirement, he became a courier for Mallinckodt Nuclear Medicine.
Being a man of great faith, Jack was a member of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley, and was very proud of his Irish heritage. He enjoyed woodworking and playing golf in his spare time. Jack was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Michael, Walter, James and Gerald McCann.
John is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Joanne Dietz McCann; children, Michael McCann and his wife, Elaine, of Mountain Top; Dr. Richard McCann and his wife, Nina of Salisburg, Md.; Donald McCann and his wife, Romayne, of Wilkes-Barre; Susan Andrews and her husband, Carl, of Plymouth; Ronald McCann and his wife, Nancy, of Hanover Twp.; Diane Dudkiewicz and her husband, Mark, of Hanover Twp.; and Brian McCann and his wife, Lori, of Shavertown; 13 loving grandchildren, Eric McCann, Colin McCann, Neil McCann, Patrick McCann, Katye McCann, Nicholas Andrews, Holly Andrews, Shannon McCann Grant, Keenan McCann, Daniel Dudkiewicz, Joseph Dudkiewicz, Kyle McCann, Amber McCann; precious great-grandchildren, Rubi and Margot McCann, Chloe Dudkiewicz, Audrey Wheeler, Reagan and Madelyn Grant; nieces, nephews and cousins; and sisters-in-law, Margaret McCann, of Croydon; and Virginia McCann, of Wilkes-Barre.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Leo/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, with the Rev. Vincent Dang officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends are invited to join the family for visitation from 9 a.m. until time of Mass in the church.
The family wishes to thank the 3rd floor nurses and staff at Little Flower Manor as well as Hospice of the Scared Heart for their professionalism, caring, and compassion given to John this past summer. We would like to thank Dr. Joseph Briskie and Dr. Joseph Dreier for their compassion and continous support. A special thank you to Dr. Patrick Kerrigan, you have taken exceptional care of John for many years, we are forever grateful. Finally to the Ross Street neighbors, thank you for your everlasting support.
In lieu of flowers and in memory of John, contributions may be made to Ashley Food Pantry or St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church Building Fund, both at 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, PA 18706.
Arrangements are by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 17, 2019