John W. Mihalchik Sr., 71, of East Newport Street, Ashley, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, surrounded by his loving children.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 22, 1948, the son of the late George B. and Margaret Knight Mihalchik.
He was a member of the graduating class of 1966 of Hanover High School. He attended Penn State Lehman Campus and Lackawanna County Jr. College, earning his associate degree in communications.
A veteran of the Vietnam War, stationed in Germany, John was proud to serve his country in the United States Army from 1968 to 1970. He served as a staff sergeant for over 28 years.
He was employed for 38 years by the Department of Defense, Tobyhanna, as a bio-med repair technician, retiring in 2010.
He was a member of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley, and life member of the American Legion, Post 673, Ashley. John also served as a coach and past treasurer of Bobby Strish Memorial Park Association and was a member of the Ashley Lions Club.
He was an avid Phillies, Redskins and Penn State fan.
Preceding him in death was his wife, the former Barbara Volinski Mihalchik, on Oct. 29, 2011; and infant daughter, Carey Ann Mihalchik.
Surviving are sons, John W. Mihalchik Jr., Hanover Twp.,; Adam Mihalchik and his fiancée, Hollie Evans, Hanover Twp.; daughter, Holly Greene and her companion, Derek G. Brown, Cornelius, N.C.; grandchildren, Meta, Chloe, Olivia, Maxwell and John III; brother, George D. Mihalchik, Michigan; sisters, Jean Aftewicz and her husband, Henry, Hanover Twp.; and Peggy Mihalchik, Hanover Twp.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675
Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 12, 2020