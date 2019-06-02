Home

Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home
200 Wyoming Ave
Dupont, PA 18641
(570) 654-1533
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home
200 Wyoming Ave
Dupont, PA 18641
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Mother of Sorrows Church
Dupont, PA
John W. "Bates" Navalany, 92, of Dupont died Saturday morning, June 1, 2019, in Regional Hospital, Scranton.

He was born in Dupont, the son of the late Martin and Mary Stelmack Navalany and was a graduate of the Dupont High School. He was also attended the Penn State Wilkes-Barre graduating with an associate degree. He was a World War II Army veteran serving in the Pacific Theater as a tank driver until being discharged in 1946.

He was a member of the Holy Mother of Sorrows Polish National Catholic Church, Dupont where he was a former member of the parish committee. He was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4909, Dupont, and a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge 499, West Pittston.

In his younger years, he played baseball for the Dupont Mohawks and was a member of Chopin Choir and the Scranton Circle Choir. He was employed as a draftsman for 28 years by the Tobyhanna Army Depot.

Surviving are nieces and nephews, Christine Kalaski, Lakeville; Richard Janesko, Old Forge; Carol Langerstrom, Kearney, N.J.; Ann MacDonald, Woodstock, Vt.; Patricia Launhardt, Dupont; Linda Cebula; Dupont; Christine Wasko, Old Forge; Edwin Navalany, New Jersey; Gail Drzewuczk, Dupont; and Mary Ann Hughes, Dupont; great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his lifelong companion, Ethel Danilla; sisters, Christine and Ann; brothers, Ralph, Anthony and Edwin.

Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Mother of Sorrows Church, 212 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, to be celebrated by the Very Rev. Zbigniew Dawid, pastor. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Friends may call from 8:30 a.m. to service time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Holy Mother of Sorrows Polish National Catholic Church Clergy Pension Fund.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 2, 2019
