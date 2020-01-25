|
|
John W. Wassil, 68, of Pittston, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Pittston, he was a son of the late John and Dorothy Plonski Wassil. He was a graduate of Pittston High School, Class of 1969 and also of Luzerne County Community College. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Regis Inventory, Philadelphia. John was a member of Holy Mother of Sorrows Church, Dupont.
John was a vintage car enthusiast; avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles; and enjoyed cooking some delicious meals. He also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was a driver for the .
He is survived by his loving and devoted fiancée, Lois McHugh; step children, Dave McHugh and April Azaravich and husband, Frank; step-grandchildren, Samuel, Jacob and Daniel Azaravich; sisters, Dorothy Zavada and husband, Jerry, and Christine Bogdon and husband, Joseph; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins; brother-in-law, Stanley Kotulski; and his cats, Utley and Philly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara A. Nelson.
The funeral will be held at 11:15 a.m. Monday from Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith), with a Mass of Christian Burial at noon in Holy Mother of Sorrows Church, 212 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, to be celebrated by the Rev. Zbigniew Dawid. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Duryea.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Greater Pittston, 59 S. Main St., Pittston, PA 18640.
For directions or to send an online condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 25, 2020