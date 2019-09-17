|
|
John Wilbur Davis, 81, of Mountain Top, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, while a guest at Mountain Top Senior Care.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late John O. and Charlotte Roberts Davis.
After graduating from high school, John joined the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served during the Vietnam era. He was an electrician and was a member of IBEW Local 163. John was also a member of the New Jersey Freemasons and Order of the Eastern Star.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Davis.
Surviving are his wife, the former Edith Ann Wills; daughter, Lisa Brannigan; son, Scott Davis; daughter; five grandchildren; and sister, Marsha Dunlap.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday from Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. Neil Partington officiating.
Interment will be in Albert Cemetery, Mountain Top.
Viewing and visitation will held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Should you wish to leave a message for the family, please visit www.kearneyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 17, 2019