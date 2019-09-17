Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kearney Funeral Home, Inc.
173 E. Green Street
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-0150
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kearney Funeral Home, Inc.
173 E. Green Street
Nanticoke, PA 18634
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Kearney Funeral Home, Inc.
173 E. Green Street
Nanticoke, PA 18634
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wilbur Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Wilbur Davis Obituary
John Wilbur Davis, 81, of Mountain Top, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, while a guest at Mountain Top Senior Care.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late John O. and Charlotte Roberts Davis.

After graduating from high school, John joined the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served during the Vietnam era. He was an electrician and was a member of IBEW Local 163. John was also a member of the New Jersey Freemasons and Order of the Eastern Star.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Davis.

Surviving are his wife, the former Edith Ann Wills; daughter, Lisa Brannigan; son, Scott Davis; daughter; five grandchildren; and sister, Marsha Dunlap.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday from Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. Neil Partington officiating.

Interment will be in Albert Cemetery, Mountain Top.

Viewing and visitation will held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Should you wish to leave a message for the family, please visit www.kearneyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now