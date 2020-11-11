Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
Resources
More Obituaries for John Oplinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John William Oplinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John William Oplinger Obituary

John William Oplinger, 72, of Wapwallopen, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

John retired from White Haven Center and was awarded the Carnegie Medal for heroism for helping rescue three young men from a burning vehicle. John was always available to lend a helping hand to his friends and neighbors. Although stubborn, he always set a prime example as a respectable man, a loyal husband, father and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening and taking naps with the family cat.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Conrad and Regina Kipp Oplinger; and his brother-in-law, Peter Mascelli.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Bagel Oplinger; sons, John Oplinger, at home; and Matthew Oplinger, Wapwallopen; brothers, Mark Oplinger and wife, Marianna, Lake Silkworth; David Oplinger and wife, Janet, Sweet Valley; William Oplinger and wife, Carol, Pottstown; sisters, Mary Simpson and husband, Charles, Kittery Point, Maine; and Linda Mascelli, Pottstown.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John's name to a .

McCune Funeral Service Inc. is assisting the family with the arrangements.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -